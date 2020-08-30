Kenneth L. Peacock Kenneth Lloyd Peacock was born on January 14, 1939, in Bixby, Oklahoma, to Chester Lloyd Peacock and Eva Gilly (Cotner) Peacock. He died on Monday, August 24, 2020, in Tulsa Oklahoma, at the age of 81. Attended school in Oklahoma graduating with the Liberty Mounds High School Class of 1956. Kenneth went on to further his education earning his Bachelor of Science from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, received his Master's degree in Geology from East Central University, and his doctorate in Applied Mathematics from the University of Tulsa. His career spanned 25 years working as a Geophysicist with Amoco Research and Development in Tulsa. In 1989 he retired from Amoco and he and his wife, Ruth started K&R Farms in Owasso, one of the largest family run farms providing fresh tomatoes and vegetables for the community. Ken loved old cars, restoring tractors, boats and collecting. In his spare time he volunteered, providing the tractor, hay and driving the hay rides for the OFUMC Pumpkin Patch each fall. He was a faithful member of Owasso First United Methodist Church for almost 30 years, teaching Sunday School and creating unique educational handouts. Ken leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Ruth Peacock, of Owasso; 5 children, Steve Peacock (LaDonna), Collinsville, Shari Dowd (Jim), Norman, Jennifer and Dominic Ferrante, Black Hawk, Colorado, Amy and Richard Elo, Orlando, Florida, Kenny and Karli Peacock, Owasso; 10 grandchildren, Eric, Brady, Kelly, Paul, Keira, Zander, Kailand, Kordellia, Kenleigh and Krosby; his sister, Barbara and Gene Jackson of Las Vegas Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Eva. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Brookdale Senior Living Owasso, Adams Parc, Hillcrest Hospital Group and St. John's for their care of Ken during these last few months. Due to Covid-19 a memorial will be held at a later date.
