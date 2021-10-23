Kelly Haynes, decorated WW2 'Hump' pilot from Tulsa, dies at 98

Kelly Haynes, a decorated World War II transport pilot who braved one of the war’s most dangerous air routes on more than 80 missions, died Tuesday.

He was 98.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Stanleys Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Haynes was featured in the Tulsa World’s World War II Veterans Remember series in 2015 and the companion book.

A pilot of C-46 and C-47 transports, Haynes’ job was to fly needed supplies over the Himalaya Mountains to China — a notorious route dubbed “the Hump” — to support Allied troops there fighting the Japanese.

Flying over the world’s tallest mountain chain was extra dangerous in that era. In fact, the route became known as “The Aluminum Trail” because it was so strewn with aircraft wreckage.

But the need was great, so Haynes and the other pilots of the 443rd Troop Carrier Group were called to action.

In early 1945, Haynes, at just 21, flew the first of what would be more than 80 missions.