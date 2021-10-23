Kelly Haynes, decorated WW2 'Hump' pilot from Tulsa, dies at 98

Kelly Haynes, a decorated World War II transport pilot who braved one of the war’s most dangerous air routes on more than 80 missions, died Tuesday.
He was 98.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Stanleys Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Haynes was featured in the Tulsa World’s World War II Veterans Remember series in 2015 and the companion book.
A pilot of C-46 and C-47 transports, Haynes’ job was to fly needed supplies over the Himalaya Mountains to China — a notorious route dubbed “the Hump” — to support Allied troops there fighting the Japanese.
Flying over the world’s tallest mountain chain was extra dangerous in that era. In fact, the route became known as “The Aluminum Trail” because it was so strewn with aircraft wreckage.
But the need was great, so Haynes and the other pilots of the 443rd Troop Carrier Group were called to action.
In early 1945, Haynes, at just 21, flew the first of what would be more than 80 missions.
He would go on to receive a Distinguished Flying Cross and two Air Medals.
In his interview with the World, Haynes recalled his service’s impact on him.
“It made me a better person,” he said. “More thoughtful. More serious. More dedicated. I served with an awful lot of good people.”
Haynes, whose full name was Hoyt Kelton Haynes, never lost his love of flying. He later turned to instructing, helping many Tulsans get their licenses.
Haynes’ final flight came just a few weeks ago, and provided his family with some wonderful memories.
In June, courtesy of the Commemorative Air Force-Spirit of Tulsa Squadron, Haynes was given a ride in a restored WWII-era PT-19 at Jones Riverside Airport.
The pilot even allowed Haynes to take over the controls during the flight, said his daughter, Suzanne Haynes.
“Dad did not miss a beat,” she said. “It was great. They both loved it and couldn’t stop grinning.”
Haynes was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Dorothy.
Along with his daughter, survivors include his son, David Haynes, and one grandson.
Memorial donations may be made to Commemorative Air Force-Spirit of Tulsa Squadron or Saint Francis Hospice.
