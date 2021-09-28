Keith Ballard, 'a powerful force in Oklahoma education,' dies nine months after diagnosis with ALS, Lou’s Gehrig’s disease

“I told him `no’ twice, but he was relentless. The second time, he said, 'I’m not leaving until you tell me yes.' I’m thinking to myself, 'This guy is crazy!’" House recalled, laughing.

“The third time he came to me, he said, `I’ve mapped out what your skill set will do for a larger group of students. Right now, you are able to support 400-600, but here’s a role where you can continue supporting your school, but you can also support another 20,000 kids.'

"He strategically made me think about what it was to scale support. That really got me thinking at that time what it was to be a superintendent.”

House went on to serve as TPS deputy superintendent under Ballard, but he thinks he got the better end of the deal from having Ballard’s confidence, trust, friendship and, most importantly, the example of his leadership style.

“He was a capacity builder. That’s what he did as a father; that’s what he did as a superintendent; that’s what he did as a teacher,” House said.

He added: “Right now, I’m in the midst of a series of town hall meetings in communities all over the city (Houston). Four or five last week, five more this week. I went into these thinking of Dr. Ballard.