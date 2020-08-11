Kathryn Thompson Flesher completed her earthly journey and entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on August 8, 2020.
Born to Drue and Lahoma Thompson on March 16, 1952, Kathryn's deep faith and spirituality took root early in life through the lessons learned from her parents and teachers at Eastside and Crosstown Churches of Christ.
A 1970 graduate of Will Rogers High School, Kathryn was blessed by her parents' determination to send both of their daughters to college. She graduated with honors from Abilene Christian University in 1974, earning a Bachelor's degree in Journalism.
Following her graduation, Kathryn returned to Tulsa and embarked on the first of her three careers. Over the next 20 years, Kathryn was a well-regarded member of Tulsa's advertising and marketing community. After working as advertising director for ComputerLand stores in Oklahoma and the Tulsa Coca-Cola Bottling Company, she formed her own advertising agency to serve clients throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas.
After the births of her two sons, Kathryn set aside her advertising career to be a mom, enabling her to be more active in her church and the schools her sons attended. She taught numerous classes at the Park Plaza Church of Christ, served on the advisory committee that supported the creation of Thoreau Demonstration Academy and was quite active in the Thoreau and Memorial High School PTAs.
Once both sons were off to college, Kathryn began the third of her careers to fulfill a lifelong wish to serve through teaching. After working as a paraprofessional at Thoreau, Kathryn returned to the classroom herself to earn the certification required to teach English to special education students at Memorial High School.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bill; her two sons, Andrew and Patrick and their wives, Allison and Brooke; her sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Frank Fasig; 19 nieces and nephews and countless friends and students whose lives are far better for having known her.
It is Kathryn's wish that memorial tributes be made in her name to a fund she established at The Park Church of Christ, 10600 East 96th Street, Tulsa, OK 74133 to support summer internships for Tulsa-area college students to work with inner-city youths in Houston through the Impact Houston Church of Christ.
The family will receive visitors at Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel on Wednesday, August 12, from 4-7 pm.
