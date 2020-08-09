Joyce Flanagan Ziegler, 92, died peacefully July 31, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, Tulsa, OK. She was born at home January 6, 1928 to Ruth Mayes Flanagan and Joseph Loren Flanagan in Sanora, AR. She was the oldest sister of Joan Flynn and William Mayes Flanagan.
Joyce attended St. Ann's Academy, Fort Smith, AR. Her yearbook quote described her as "The Mildest Manor, The Gentlest Heart." After high school, Joyce was recruited by Arkansas Oil & Gas in Springdale where she cultivated her love for business. Her savvy business manner served her well as she stayed active in business for the rest of her life. She was a residential and commercial real estate investor in Oklahoma and Florida.
She moved to Tulsa in her twenties to pursue her career in the oil and gas industry. She attended the Catholic Singles Club and fell in love with a tall, handsome man from Kansas City: Joseph R. Ziegler. They were married February 15, 1958 and shared 30 happy years together until his death in 1988. In the 1970's, they started Ziegler Investments specializing in vacant land and commercial properties.
They were blessed with 3 daughters: Jody, Jane, and Lisa. They were proud to watch them thrive from St. Pius X, Bishop Kelly, and OSU. Joyce was a longtime St. Pius X Parishioner and Catholic Charities supporter. She started an anonymous lunch fund at St. Pius X School.
Joyce married Willard Shortal Emery in 1994 and had many happy times until his death in 2015. Joyce is survived by daughters, Jody Z. Whitsett (James), Jane Z. Snedden, (Jack), Lisa Joanne Ziegler, (Gary, deceased) and family.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Pius X Church on Friday, August 14, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Pius X Lunch Program, 1717 South 75th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK, 74112.
