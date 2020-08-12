Joseph P. Collins was born January 9, 1927 to Joseph P. and Elizabeth Collins in Brooklyn, New York and died peacefully at home with family on August 9, 2020.
Joe grew up in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn where he attended Boys High School and excelled in varsity basketball. At 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Bad Nauheim, Germany.
Upon his return from the war, he attended the University of Tulsa on the GI Bill, completing a degree in Petroleum Engineering in just three years.
He met the love of his life, Faye, at a YWCA rooftop dance. Their love for dancing never stopped. They were married at Holy Family Cathedral on August 3, 1952, then moved to Queens, NY, where they started their family.
Joe worked for Sinclair Oil for several years, eventually retiring with over 35 years of service to the U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Army, and U.S. Treasury. Joe was a faithful servant for Christ, selfless in his love and time for family, proud of his Irish heritage, and passionate about sports with tennis at the top of that list.
Joe is survived by children, Patricia and Mark Everett and Brian and Kelli Collins; grandchildren, Matthew, Sean and Lizz Everett, and Caitlin Everett, Patrick and Lauren Collins, Daniel Collins, and great granddaughter, Kellen Collins. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Glory; wife, Faye, and son, Joey.
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 13, from 5-7 p.m. followed by a Rosary service at 7:00 pm, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on August 14, 2020, at Holy Family Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities or Tandy YMCA. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500
