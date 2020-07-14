Johnny (John) Martin Owen 70, of Tulsa, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 in his home after a battle with esophageal cancer. Born July 2, 1950 to William C. and Lula J. Owen, he graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1975 with a Bachelor of Business Management degree. He met Wendy Anne Hale, the love of his life, in an Anthropology class. They married on July 2, 1975 in Sharpe Chapel in a ceremony officiated by their Oriental Religion teacher. John was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Wendy. He is survived by his two children, Jennifer Owen Scott and Spencer Evan Owen. Services will be held at Will Rogers United Methodist Church in Tulsa at 1138 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, OK. 74112 on Thursday, July 16th, at 3:00pm. Livestream of service is possible via the Will Rogers Facebook page, as well.
