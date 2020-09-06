John Warren Erickson was born on March 31, 1955 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and died on September 2, 2020.
John attended Edison High School and Oklahoma State University. He was a kind, gentle soul who never met a stranger and will be sorely missed by colleagues, friends and family. He was lovingly known as "Uncus" by his nieces and nephews and as "Johnnie" by his many cousins, and sometimes JW or JDub by many friends. How we will miss his smile, his bad jokes and his constant laughter.
John never married but was predeceased by his love, Laura Barnes. He loved and adopted her many dogs and adopted a loved one of his own from a shelter, Mr. Rowdy.
John was a successful Commercial and Home inspector for many years and founded his own company, Erickson Inspection Services. He was well known, admired and respected throughout the real estate industry.
John is survived by his sister, Marellie Erickson Littlefield (David); brother, Philip Erickson (Gina); nephews and nieces, Mary Erickson, Eric Knox (Joanna and Jackson), Julie Knox Evans (Geoff, Sean, Ella), Stephen Knox (Jeni, Riley, Ryker, Rogan), Sam Littlefield (Tara), and Kate Littlefield Ring (Brennan); cousins, Eric and Shannon Grimshaw, Mackie Shaughnessy Sutton, Megan Shaughnessy, Rick Shaughnessy, Marion Heard, and Elsie McAdoo (Sandy).
There will be a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery (91st and Harvard) on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
RIP John. We all loved you more than you knew.
"You keep track of all my sorrows. You have collected all my tears in your bottle. You have recorded each one in your book." Psalm 56:8
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.