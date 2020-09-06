John S. Stone

8/19/1939 - 7/30/2020
He is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter, Kim; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a sister. Preceded in death by his son, Tab.He was a Butcher for many years and a member of Meat Cutters Local 644. At his retirement he was President of Local 76. John's generosity knew no boundaries especially with family.
