John S. Stone
John S. Stone

8/19/1939 - 7/30/2020

He is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter, Kim; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a sister. Preceded in death by his son, Tab.He was a Butcher for many years and a member of Meat Cutters Local 644. At his retirement he was President of Local 76. John's generosity knew no boundaries especially with family.

