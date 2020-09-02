 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Raymond Jaris, Jr.
0 entries

John Raymond Jaris, Jr.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

John Raymond Jaris, Jr., 78, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home in Dustin, OK. John was born on April 18, 1942 in Houston, TX, to John Raymond Jaracezski, Sr and Meda Elvira Morris. He graduated Texas A&M in 1964 and served in Vietnam in the Corps of Engineers. He married Carolyn Jo Bryant in 1968. In 1980, the family moved to Tulsa, OK. He worked in construction as a Project Manager for 34 years. John retired at age 55 and in 2004 began his second career as a rancher in Dustin, OK. He was predeceased by his parents and infant daughter, Jessica. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; and children, Michael, Nancy, and Joanna (Nick Bartel) and grandchildren, Sparrow and Starling Jaris, Kathleen and Nicholas Bartel. He is also survived by brother, Edward Jaris; nephew, Chris (Sherri); and nieces, Melisa and Carol Harris; and great-nephews, Andrew and Daniel Jaris, Christopher and Nicholas Harris. Visitation Thursday, 10-6, at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel and Funeral Mass Friday, 11 am, at Christ the King Church, both in Tulsa. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151. For reception details please visit www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com

John Raymond Jaris, Jr.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News