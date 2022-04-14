Joe Worley, longtime Tulsa World executive editor, dies at 74

Joe Worley, former Tulsa World executive editor and one of the most revered and respected figures in Oklahoma journalism, died Wednesday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was 74.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date, his family said.

Worley, who was also a retired lieutenant colonel for the Oklahoma National Guard, led the World newsroom as executive editor for 19 years, steering it through an era of big change and unprecedented challenges.

He retired in 2014 after 27 years overall at the World and 45 years in journalism.

He was a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame and held numerous awards and honors for his leadership in the industry.

Worley, a Tennessee native and former executive editor of the Nashville Banner, became the Tulsa World's executive editor in 1995 after serving in other editor roles.

With his military bearing, gruff manner and uncompromising commitment to the craft, Worley was the epitome of the old-school newsman to those who worked with him.

But beneath the no-frills, no-nonsense exterior, they also knew, was a heart for people. And it expressed itself in myriad ways, whether through an encouraging word to a young reporter or in volunteering his time on behalf of former prison inmates.

Worley's debut as chief of the World newsroom couldn't have come at a more pressure-filled time.

Just days afterward, on April 19, 1995, news broke of the Oklahoma City bombing, which he would later recall as the news event of his life.

"I can't think of any bigger stories, none that have hit closer to home, than that one. It was the major point of our careers," Worley said later of the horrific event, which World staff covered aggressively, producing two months of front-page stories and photos under his direction.

"The staff really responded well," Worley said. "But then, I've been lucky that way. The whole time I’ve always had the smartest people around me. … Truthfully, I had the best seat in the newsroom. I got to sit there and watch them all perform."

In a career that spanned decades, Worley saw many changes to the field, maybe most profoundly in technology.

While he recalled the old days of print-only newspapers fondly, he embraced the new digital age.

"The tech changes have been tremendous," he said, reflecting in 2014. "And they will continue to be — things I never foresaw. And for the most part the changes have really enhanced storytelling."

At his side for most of those changes, former World Executive Editor Susan Ellerbach served as managing editor to Worley before finally succeeding him.

"Joe was a boss and a mentor to me for more than 20 years at the Tulsa World, but most importantly he was my friend," Ellerbach said. "He led by example, journalistically and throughout his life. He was the best of the best.

"It has been an honor for my family and me to have his friendship."

Jason Collington, current executive editor, was hired by Worley.

"Joe still lives in our newsroom today," he said. "I see him in the eyes of the passionate people he brought in who are still here.

"Joe taught us that nothing moves unless you push," Collington added. "What Joe fiercely demanded of us as journalists resonates in our work to this day, and it always will."

Worley's professional honors were numerous.

Former president of the Oklahoma Press Association, in 2009 he was presented the organization's Beachy Musselman Award for Outstanding Contribution to Journalism. He'd also been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and The Associated Press and as an official Tulsa Press Club Tulsa Media Icon.

Worley's emphasis on inclusion and diversity in coverage of local events was also lauded.

He was recognized twice for it by the Islamic Society of Tulsa, as well as by the Tulsa Association of Black Journalists.

He was a recipient of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry's TMM Don Newby/Ben Hill Award for "significant contribution to eradicate racism and to mend the Human Community."

Worley was the first recipient of the Dan Allen Award for Social Justice Leadership in News Media from the Tulsa-based Dan Allen Center for Social Justice.

'Treating all stories fairly'

Worley's gravelly drawl, which he never lost, was a big tip-off to his Southern origins.

The son of a Methodist minister, he was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, and would always care deeply about his home state.

Worley's career climb began after graduating from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He worked at newspapers in Augusta, Georgia; Johnson City, Tennessee; and Nashville.

Worley joined the Tulsa World in 1987 under then-publisher Robert Lorton, who hired him with the executive editorship in mind, even though it wasn't open at the time.

Lorton said later that he had heard so many good things about Worley that he didn't want him to get away.

Worley agreed to join the World, starting as Sunday editor, before transitioning to managing editor then to executive editor.

Bobby Lorton, who succeeded his father as World publisher, worked with Worley for years in that role.

"My father and I were both publishers all of Joe's career at the Tulsa World," said Lorton, speaking on behalf of his family. "He helped us tremendously through the fast-paced technology changes of the 1990s and 2000s. He cared deeply for the Tulsa World and specifically for quality journalism and our team of reporters and staff. Joe was passionate about reporting the truth and treating all stories fairly."

Lorton said Worley and Ellerbach, as executive editor and managing editor, were the "perfect union," leading the paper together during a very challenging but ultimately successful era.

"I will miss Joe very much and the permanent mark he made on me and the stories that are Tulsa's history that are so important," Lorton added.

Among the many journalists who worked under Worley, former World staffer Julie DelCour said his influence was far-reaching.

"People always put the word 'tough' and Joe Worley in the same sentence," she said. "He was tough and he was fair, and because he was those things a generation of Tulsa World journalists tried to follow his example."

DelCour added: "Joe was to us what University of Oklahoma football legend Billy Vessels said about coach Bud Wilkinson: 'He's just better than the rest of us. He coaches better. He talks better. He dresses better. He does everything better than the rest of us.'"

In addition to journalism, Worley was also well-known in the state's military community for his dedication to the National Guard.

He served 34 years between Tennessee and Oklahoma units. Worley started as a private before later jumping to the commissioned ranks with a direct appointment to captain.

While in Tennessee, his deployments included to Egypt as part of Operation Bright Star and to Memphis in covering a police strike.

With the Oklahoma Guard, he escorted and provided press coverage for governors and state adjutants general to Panama, Honduras and Bosnia and assisted in the Oklahoma City bombing aftermath response.

Retired Col. Pat Scully of Oklahoma City grew close to Worley through their work in public affairs units.

The way Worley handled people was impressive, Scully said, adding that having started as a private, he could relate well to the soldiers under him.

"Every soldier in our unit loved and respected that man," he added. "And he never had to tell a person to do something. He would issue assignments and they would be done. The soldiers wanted to do their best for the Guard, but especially for Joe Worley."

While Scully eventually outranked his friend, "I never thought of myself as his boss," he said. "Joe was a mentor to me. I always looked up to and admired him."

"He was the rock of the unit."

'Changing lives'

Worley held a number of charitable causes close to his heart. Among them, promoting mental health was especially important.

Mike Brose, former Mental Health Association Oklahoma CEO, said Worley was serving on the organization's board at the time Brose was hired in 1993 and became a big support to him.

"He really took me under his wing," Brose said. "Joe was a man of exquisite integrity and salt-of-the-earth common sense. He had a huge vision for the importance of mental health for everybody."

Brose said Worley took special interest in the mental health of his newsroom colleagues.

"After the Oklahoma City bombing, he saw the trauma that reporters were experiencing and he asked us to come up and talk to them," he said. "There was another time when a reporter died by suicide that he had us come up."

Journalists too often get overlooked when considering the mental health impact of traumatic events, Brose said. "But Joe never lost sight of the importance of mental health for his staff."

Together with his late wife Myra, Worley also had a longtime passion for the work of Pets Helping People. He served as its first board president and was still on its advisory board.

The Tulsa nonprofit, which operates Muddy Paws dog grooming, trains female felons to work in the pet-care industry when they are released from prison.

Christy VanCleave, executive director, said the now 13-year-old organization owes much of its success to Worley.

"I met Joe in 2009 when he brought his dogs in," she said. "When he found out what we were all about, he volunteered to be our first board president. He put a story about us in the paper. That's when things began to take off."

Worley bought into the mission, VanCleave added.

"He loved seeing the lives changed of the women we help," she said. "We also work with a lot of rescue dogs. He loved seeing their lives changed, too. He loved being a part of changing lives."

No one could attest to this softer side of Worley, though, better than those closest to him.

His wife, Lis Exon, a veteran Oklahoma television journalist, said Worley cared deeply about people, especially his family.

"He may have sometimes barked directives at work, but he never uttered a harsh word at home," she said. "To me and to so many others he was always kind and compassionate. He treated everyone with dignity. He cared deeply about humanity and the importance of good journalism to help make a better community, a better world."

Exon, who married Worley in 2015, was glad she could be by his side for his cancer battle.

"I feel like the luckiest woman in the world to have been his wife," she said. "Joe put up a four-year, courageous effort to fight pancreatic cancer and live. Four years is a lot of time to live, love and laugh. He was able to spend quality time with his family, especially with his grandchildren."

Worley was preceded in death by his first wife, Myra Woodruff Worley, and his parents, Paul and Harriet Worley.

Along with Exon, survivors include his son, Bo Worley, and his wife, Sheila, of Petal, Mississippi; his daughter, Allison Worley Conley, and son-in-law, Pat Conley, of Catoosa; two grandchildren, Andrew Worley of Petal and Susan Worley of New Orleans; a brother, Paul Worley, of Baltimore; and a sister, Providence Worley, of Seattle.

Memorial donations in Worley's honor may be made to PanCAN pancreatic cancer action network or Pets Helping People.

