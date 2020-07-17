Joe D. Deer, 57, of Pittsburg, KS died 6:04 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, KS, following an illness.
Joe was born September 20, 1962 in Lawton, OK, the son of George and Amelia (Haney) Deer. He had lived in Pittsburg, KS, for the last 12 years. He previously lived in Seminole, OK; Tulsa, OK and Euchee, OK.
On December 30, 2015 Joe married Rebecca L. Phillips in Miami, OK; she survives at the home. Joe worked as a self-employed mechanic most all his life. Joe was a member of the Hitchitee Methodist Church in Seminole, OK; he enjoyed family and friends, working on cars, being outdoors and his dog Romeo.
Survivors include his wife; children, Cory Deer and wife, Amy of Lawrence, KS and Nathan Deer and wife, Alicia of Tulsa, OK; siblings, Ricky Deer, Daryl Deer, Melissa Deer, Georgetta Goins and Cheri Deer; grandchildren, Tatum, Echo, Easton, Avery and Sadie Deer.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kitty Deer and step-children, Sara Phillips and Vinnie Lorenzo.
A Celebration of Life will be from 6-8:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS with Ricky Deer officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Seminole, Oklahoma. Friends may call the funeral home after 1:00 pm Friday. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the SEK Humane Society. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.