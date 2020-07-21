JoAnn "Jody" Hoff, 90, of Tulsa died Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born June 24, 1930 in Tulsa to Donald W. and Sarah McArthur. In 1954 she married John H. Hoff in Tulsa, OK. She was a graduate of Will Rogers High School and attended OSU. She and her husband started John Hoff Co. Inc., a pipeline supply company in 1969. She was a pink lady volunteer at St. Francis Hospital South after retirement and was a member of Fellowship Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and a brother, Norman McArthur. She is survived by 2 sons, James H. and Donald B. (Melanie) Hoff; 3 grandchildren, Natalie Gast, Brenton Hoff and Melissa Renaud; 6 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 21st, 10AM at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Lutheran Church, 6727 S. Sheridan Rd., Tulsa, OK 74133. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com

