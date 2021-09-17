Joan Hastings Camp, former Tulsa County clerk, state legislator, dies at 89

Over her five terms, though up against an overwhelming Democratic majority, Camp was able to get key legislation passed.

Her proudest legislative achievement, she said, was a bill she authored that led to the creation of the state Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.

In 1984, she transitioned to county government.

She would go on to serve four terms as Tulsa County clerk.

She recalled later that when she arrived, the clerk’s office had only one computer and “not a single person knew how to use it.”

Modernizing the office became a top priority, and she continued to bring in new technology and training throughout her tenure.

However, her proudest accomplishments at the county, she said, were the things she was able to do for Tulsa County employees, including pushing for raises and improving benefits and the retirement system.

Camp was a native of Drumright.

Moving to Tulsa later, she graduated from Central High School and attended the University of Tulsa, earning a degree in special education.