Joan Hastings Camp, former Tulsa County clerk, state legislator, dies at 89

Joan Hastings Camp, a former Tulsa County clerk and state legislator, died Sept. 5. She was 89.
A memorial service is set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the First Presbyterian Church.
Camp, a Republican from Tulsa, served 10 years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, followed by nearly two decades heading the County Clerk’s Office. She retired as Tulsa County clerk in 2000.
Already a successful educator and businesswoman, Camp was in her 40s when she was encouraged to seek political office.
In 1974, she ran for the House District 67 seat and won, joining a handful of female lawmakers elected that year.
Camp recalled later how challenging it proved for her and the other women to gain the acceptance and respect of the mostly male House membership.
“We really had to study harder and read the bills more thoroughly. And when we did speak, we had to be absolutely sure we had our facts together, or they would tear us down unmercifully,” she said.
Camp made her presence felt, though.
She went on to become a respected leader in her party and was the first woman to serve as caucus chair for either party in the state, serving two years in that role for the Republican House Caucus.
Over her five terms, though up against an overwhelming Democratic majority, Camp was able to get key legislation passed.
Her proudest legislative achievement, she said, was a bill she authored that led to the creation of the state Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.
In 1984, she transitioned to county government.
She would go on to serve four terms as Tulsa County clerk.
She recalled later that when she arrived, the clerk’s office had only one computer and “not a single person knew how to use it.”
Modernizing the office became a top priority, and she continued to bring in new technology and training throughout her tenure.
However, her proudest accomplishments at the county, she said, were the things she was able to do for Tulsa County employees, including pushing for raises and improving benefits and the retirement system.
Camp was a native of Drumright.
Moving to Tulsa later, she graduated from Central High School and attended the University of Tulsa, earning a degree in special education.
Michael Willis, current Tulsa County clerk, responded to news of Camp’s death on Facebook: “Joan was my friend and one of my predecessors. She was a great public servant and encouraged me and several others to run for public office. I along with all Tulsa County residents owe her a debt of gratitude for her service and leadership.”
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said Camp, in addition to being her friend, inspired her in her own political aspirations.
“She was a trailblazer as a female elected official and helped women like me run for office despite our different political affiliations,” she said.
“Joan was fearless in everything she did, and that includes her long battle with cancer. She left her mark on this state, and her impacts on state and county government will be felt long-term.”
According to her wishes, Camp’s body was donated to the University of Oklahoma to help further medical research.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Mike King and George King; a stepson, Brian Camp; and two sisters, Dorothy Phillips and Trustie Hannah.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald Camp; stepdaughters DeLaine Yehle, Dara Buchanan and Renee Ryan; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.