Jo Ann (Huntington) Berton was born on September 4, 1941, to Ila (Walker) and Ralph Huntington, and passed away on August 11, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was reared in Oklahoma City and attended UCO (then Central State College). She married Burdett Berton on August 4, 1967. This union lasted until Burdett's death in 2001. During this marriage, they opened their home and hearts to over 20 foster children, permanently rearing 5 of these children, all grown men now. While sponsoring these children, Jo Ann also taught a class on fostering to prospective parents. In addition, she and Burdett were the first couple to advocate for creating pathways to allow white families to foster non-white children, a new concept at the time. When their boys were almost grown, this born nurturer began caring for elderly patients. This care giving continued until the death of her uncle left her elderly aunt in need of care. Jo Ann moved her aunt to Tulsa into her duplex, which they shared, and Jo Ann cared for her until her death in 2008, further evidence of her nurturing spirit and servant heart. Jo Ann is survived by: her five sons, Tony Berton, Robert Parker, Nathaniel Berton, Javar Berton, and David Evans (Kat); three grandsons, Leif and James Evans and Jay'Cion Berton. Also surviving Jo Ann are her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lynn and Rob Gilbert and their children, Laura Baysinger (Billy), Sally Hoch, Susan Ware, Kathryn Cardwell (Joe), and Mark Gilbert; her sister-in-law, Marilyn Berton, and her sons, John and Robert Berton; and many beloved grand nieces and nephews. Her impact on all who knew and loved her will endure.

