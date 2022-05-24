Jim Tygart, World War II jeep driver from Broken Arrow, dies at 102

Jim Tygart, a Tulsa-area World War II veteran who drove a jeep during the D-Day invasion and other campaigns before being wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, died Friday, May 20.

He was 102.

A celebration of life is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Northside Christian Church in Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tygart, a longtime Broken Arrow resident, told his story in 2017 as part of the Tulsa World’s World War II Veterans Remember series.

Born in 1920, Tygart was originally from Missouri, where he grew up on a family farm before moving to the Tulsa area.

He joined the Army in 1941 for what was supposed to be a one-year stint. But with U.S. entry into WWII, he was sent to Europe with the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division.

With the launch of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, Tygart, a jeep driver, went ashore at Omaha Beach, Normandy, on the second day.

As his unit fought its way across France, his main job was serving as a driver for officers.

It was in Belgium, after the start of the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944, that he was wounded.

Tygart recalled the incident: At the sound of incoming shells, “we had only seconds to take cover. So I ran for a house. There were about five or six guys running ahead of me. They made it through the door. I didn’t.”

The explosion, which destroyed his jeep, knocked him to the ground and left him with a serious leg wound.

Shrapnel had cut the sciatic nerve almost in two. But he was lucky, he said: It could’ve paralyzed his leg for life.

Nevertheless, he had a long recovery ahead, and for several years he had to wear a brace.

Tygart, who was awarded a Purple Heart, went on to a career as an aircraft instrument mechanic, including with Douglas Aircraft and later American Airlines.

He’d lived in Broken Arrow since 1958 and was still enjoying an active life there into his 100s.

In 2020, as part of an effort to recognize Americans who helped liberate France, Tygart was presented the French Legion of Merit medal by the French Consulate. The ceremony was held at the Military History Center in Broken Arrow.

Tygart was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Tygart; a grandson; and a great-grandson.

Survivors include two sons, Delbert and Darrell; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

