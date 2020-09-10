 Skip to main content
Jeffrey James Holt
Jeffrey James Holt

Jeffrey James Holt, of Jenks, OK was born September 9, 1955; at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, to Harold and Shirley Holt, died on August 31, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty Jean (O'Brien); their children, Alicia Heinemeyer (David) of Chester, IL, Angela Hall (Robert) of Muskogee, OK, Justin Holt (Karen) of Palmer, Alaska; grandchildren, Chloe and Emily Shook, Eric and Luke Hall, Gavin Holt, and Hailey and Mya Dygas; stepmother, Carol Holt of Sierra Vista, Arizona; siblings, Randy Holt (Janet) of Bixby, OK, Brian Holt (Anna) of Farmington, NM, Rob Holt (Jodi) of Shelbyville, TN, Kim Marcoulier (Mike) of Shelbyville, TN; along with a host of O'Brien in-laws, friends and family.

Memorial service to be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 AM at Saint James Church, 5050 E. 111th Street, Tulsa with military honors.

