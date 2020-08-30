Janice Carolyn Cravens Lakin

"Strength", "determination", and "will" are words that shall forever define this beautiful lady, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. After 22 years of courageously battling cancer, Jan, a devout Christian woman joined the Lord on August 19, 2020. Jan was so proud to be a Texan, having been born in Dallas on July 10, 1940. Her father was a career Army officer, and as a proud "Army brat", she lived in several locations in the U.S. and Germany. She graduated from Wurzburg American High School in Germany in 1958; from The Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia in 1961, where she earned her nursing diploma; and from the University of Tulsa in 1981, where she earned her BS in nursing with honors. She also attended Centenary College, where she pursued an MBA. Jan met her husband, Phillip L. Lakin, while they were in high school. They remained sweethearts and were married for 58+ years. Jan cherished her children, Phil Lakin, Jr. and Dr. Tracey Lakin; grandsons, Brooks, Alex, Cooper, and Joshua; her favorite granddaughter, Kennedy; daughter-in-law, Adriane; son-in-law, Dr. Grant Cox; brother, MG (Ret) James Cravens; sister-in-law, Jo Beth Cravens; aunt and uncle, Ruth and Ed Barberis; cousins, Jerry Way, Laura Sattler, Ruth Anne Hobbs and others; numerous nephews and nieces; and, countless friends. Jan was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Margaret R. Norris; father, James (Jake) Cravens; and brother, Ronald C. Hartley. Jan loved running, sports, gardening, animals and birds, fishing, traveling, the ocean, mountains, and lakes. Her love of her family and friends was steadfast, especially for her kids, whom she vigorously defended in all things and constantly encouraged to set goals, achieve dreams, and put others' interests before their own. She also dearly loved her Yorkie, Lexi, who provided her comfort and loyally stayed by her side during her final days. Jan wanted to especially thank her brother, Jim, for unselfishly giving her the chance to live by donating his cells for a stem cell transplant, and her husband for his consistent, tireless care and love. She also thanks all who cared for her while she was ill and for the flood of prayers, calls and notes of well wishes. Special thanks go to those who treated her: Drs. Maloney, Strnad, Nguyen, Shaw, Chalkin, Wenger, their nurses, and staff. By her request, she was cremated, and her ashes will be spread in places she loved: Texas first, then Tulsa and Georgia. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. CT, Friday, September 4, 2020, both in-person at Asbury Methodist's Mason Chapel and virtually. Due to the pandemic, chapel seating is very limited. If you wish to join, please send an email to JanLakinMemorial@gmail.com indicating the number who will attend in-person or virtually. The family will do its very best to accommodate in-person guests, and will email virtual participation instructions to others. Memorial donations may be mailed to Tulsa Community Foundation, 7030 S. Yale, Suite 600, Tulsa, OK 74136, or made online at https://tulsacf.org/?fund=1477 so that others with multiple myeloma may find hope and care, as she did. "For this is the day that the Lord hath made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it." Ninde Funeral & Cremation (918) 742-5556. www.ninde.com
