Janice Ann (Isley) Seacat passed away on July 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 15, 1942 in Tulsa to Reuben J. and Harriett Isley. She was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1960.
Janice was married for 53 years to the late Joseph L. Seacat. She was a talented artist and interior designer as well as a homemaker raising three children.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reuben J. Isley and brothers, Scott and Steve Isley. She is survived by her mother, Harriett Isley; brother, Jim (Charlene) Isley; sister, Juanita (Tom) Roberts and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her daughters, Sheri (Mike) West and Cindy Busha; son, Harry Seacat; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 12Noon-8PM, Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn. Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, August 3, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
