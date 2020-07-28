Jan Spears, 68, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born November 13, 1951 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to L. Barton and Mary Jane Phillips.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Spears. She is survived by their son, Dean Spears and his wife, Diane Coffey; by daughters, Allison Buckholts and husband, Carl, Elizabeth Shepelwich and husband, Jack, and Robyn Servais and husband, David; by seven grandchildren; and by one great-grandchild.
Jan is survived by her brothers, David and Jack Phillips and her sisters, Cindy Poor, Marcie Owen, and Mary Pohlman.
Jan's family will hold a private celebration. Donations in her honor may be made to the Children's Hospital at OU Medicine, where her grandchild received care.
