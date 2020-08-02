James Thomas Boswell was born on July 11, 1933, in Henderson, KY, the second child and only son of Claude Thomas and Eula Mae Boswell. Jim, as he was known, passed from this life at the age of 87, on July 27, 2020, in Tulsa, OK, after struggling through complications from a May 27th bicycle accident. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart, wife and best friend of 65 years, Dorothy Dixon Posey Boswell, known affectionately as "Dottie" who affectionately referred to him by Jimmy.
Jim was an active young man, who loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and the farm life. He enjoyed team sports and was a star basketball player, leading his Hebbardsville team to a local championship. During one of these basketball games between Hebbardsville High and Henderson High Jimmy met Dottie.
Dottie and Jim brought their love of water activities into their life together, when early in their marriage they both performed in ski shows. They did 5 person ski pyramids along with ski tricks like barefoot, turnaround skis and ski jumps. Dottie and Jim created a family of water lovers in their children with summer holidays spent on the Ohio River and Kentucky Lake. He had great patience and a gentle demeanor with everyone and always wanted folks to enjoy themselves, be included and have fun. He would always join in all the games being played and he was the horseshoe champion, which he defended and was undefeated even against his grandchildren.
Jim's career started with Spencer Chemical Plant is Henderson, KY, in 1956. Spencer sold to Gulf Oil in 1964 and Jim launched his career with Gulf Oil, advancing his position during the '60s and '70s with moves to Atlanta, Indianapolis, Memphis, Henderson and finally settled in Tulsa in 1973, when Williams Brothers bought out Gulf Oil's agriculture and pipeline division. They made Tulsa their home for the last 47 years.
Jim retired from Williams Brothers in the mid '80s and he and Dottie became very involved with Holland Hall School, where 3 of their children graduated. Dottie and Jim made Holland Hall a big part of their life attending every football and basketball game during those years, while attending and enjoying Doug, James and Phyllis's sporting events. They were both so proud of all their children's accomplishments and eager to be supportive.
Dottie and Jim continued to pursue their passion for adventure, planning family ski trips, beach holidays and taking over 25 cruises all over the world, traveling to far flung places like China, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Europe, Africa, South America, and Canada, along with every state in the United States. Dottie always loved the formal events and matching Jim's tie to her outfits, they always were well put together.
Jim engaged in his passion for exercising and bicycling by participating in Free Wheel Tours for 19 years. These long distance bike tours had him biking and camping across Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas. Dottie and Jim enjoyed the bike community and the camping adventure over the several days of each event. He continued to ride his bike throughout his life, going to the post office, bank, KFC for their 'Chicken Fried Steak Special', and to the store to pick up vegetables for his famous 'Jim' salad.
Jim stayed active in his later years and had a passion for Habitat for Humanity, where he volunteered many years, referred to as the 'Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers'. He forged many friendships and received their 'Outstanding Senior Volunteer' award at an annual luncheon. He proudly displayed this recognition on the dash of his pick-up truck.
Dottie and Jim kept active in their later years, spending much of their time at Lake TEXOMA. They both enjoyed planning and anticipating the big family events, the outdoors, the lake activities and Jim loved his daily swim at sunset. Jim always led the family in prayer before each family celebrations, he was an active 47 year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, and his faith was strong.
Jim was preceded in death by: his parents, Claude and Eula Mae; only sibling, Claudia Mae Boswell Davis; Dottie, his wife; and his eldest son, Sam Boswell.
He is survived by: his children, Rob Boswell, of Dallas, TX, Doug Boswell of Tulsa, OK, James Boswell of Tulsa, OK and Phyllis McKenzie of Dallas, TX; nine grandchildren, Casey, Ryan, Evan, Blake, Kaitlyn, Courtney, Kellianne, Hailey and Noah; and five great-grandchildren, Aspen, Peyton, Presley, Henry and Jordan.
Jim's kind and inclusive spirit will be missed and remembered by all his family and friends. He was every bit the definition of a gentleman! A private family remembrance will be held in Jim's honor. Jim was an avid supporter of Habitat for Humanity, the family of Jim Boswell, request honoring him with a gift to 'Helping Hand Ministry'.
