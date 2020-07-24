James Ray Cotner, born September 21, 1941, in Tulsa, Oklahoma was the eldest son of Lucille and Carrell Cotner. Growing up, Jim, along with his siblings, Richard Cotner, Sue Birdsong and Linda Merkle, had the privilege of living on the same street as his maternal grandparents along with aunts, uncles and cousins who would gather in for picnics, laughter and fun. Jim loved a good game of checkers or dominoes. Jim attended Edison High School enjoying track, Philbrook School of Art where he developed his skills in art and Oklmulgee Tech where he earned a degree in drafting. After graduating, he worked at AmeradaHess Oil Company. Later he joined his parents in the family business at Cotner's Nursery. Jim had a "green" thumb for growing tomatoes, strawberries and flowers. You could often find Jim with his camera always ready to catch that special "shot" or fishing, sketching or painting. He loved the mountains of Colorado and Idaho. He also loved spending time with his paternal grandparents' family on the farm in Arkansas. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Jason Ray Cotner. Services will held at Happy Acres Cowboy Church in Mounds, Oklahoma, July 24th, at 11 am. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa at 2 pm. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
