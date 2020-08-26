James (Jim) Byron Holland went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born to Lauretta and Hugh Holland in Griffin, Georgia, on January 11, 1946. Jim's father was a Pastor, this vocation took the family to Wichita, KS; to Claremore and then to Tulsa, OK where Jim graduated from Central High School in 1964. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Phillips University in Enid and later a Master's degree in Business from the University of Oklahoma.
Jim served in the Army from 1969 to 1971 and then began work at Champlin Oil Company in Enid. He later moved back to Tulsa, joining Cities Service Company (later known as Citgo Petroleum) where he retired after more than 30 years of service.
He was an avid runner, participating in countless Tulsa Run races as well as the Boston Marathon. A rabid Sooner football fan, he would dissect the newest recruiting class with anyone that would listen. In retirement he enjoyed volunteering at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, reading history books (particularly WWII and the Civil War) and watching his grandchildren in their various activities.
Jim was more often known as Jinks or Papa Jim and was a friend to all who knew him, a devoted husband, father and grandfather. A kinder, gentler soul we may never meet. Jim's love of the Lord never wavered and he was an active member of The Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church.
Rest easy, Papa Jim and enjoy the benefits of a life well lived.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lauretta West Holland and Hugh Holland and his former wife, Betty Holland. Jim is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Lisa (Glenn) Albers, Lara (Charlie) Burton; grandchildren, Will and Catherine Albers, Grace and Lucas Burton; brothers, Hugh Holland, David (Barbara) Holland and Ray (Pam) Holland; and many other extended family members and very close friends from throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation; Kirk of the Hills Church, 4102 E. 61st St., Tulsa 74136; or StreetCats, Inc., 6520 E. 60th St., Tulsa 74145.
Services will be held in the Chapel at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10:00 am. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed.
