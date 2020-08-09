James "Jay" William Kincaid passed from this life on July 27, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Jay was born July 16, 1927 in Okmulgee, OK, to parents William Albert and Esther Ann Neely Kincaid. He married Veneica Gulley Kincaid on October 24, 1947 in the First Baptist Church of Okmulgee, OK. They had two daughters, Janiece and Linda; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Jay served in the U.S. Marines during WWII and worked for Bond Bread for 11 years before finding his calling as a salesman and manager in the utility/pipe supply business. He was known to be honest and fair throughout his business and personal life. He was a Christian and that was apparent shortly after meeting him. He had a deep regard for our Lord and looked forward to the glory of being in His presence. He truly was a good husband, father, grandfather and friend to all that had the privilege to know him. He loved God, his family and his church. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Geneva Grant; his wife, Veneica and daughter, Janiece. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Kincaid; grandchildren; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A memorial service for Mr. Kincaid will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11:00 am at Parkview Baptist Church, 5805 S. Sheridan Rd., Tulsa, OK. His service will also be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com. parkviewbaptistchurch-tulsa. www.reynoldsfuneralhomes.com

