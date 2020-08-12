James Hunter Moore ("Jim"), of Tulsa, passed away August, 4, 2020, at the age of 98.
Mr. Moore enjoyed a long life, well lived. He was born October 30, 1921, in Griffithsville, West Virginia, to Robin Doremus Moore and Orma Dell Hendershot Moore. After attending local schools in Griffithsville, he entered West Virginia University in 1939, then enlisted in the United States Navy during his third year of college. He graduated from Northwestern University Midshipman School, and was commissioned Ensign. Mr. Moore served as Gunnery Officer aboard the USS Lumen, AKA 30, during World War II.
After discharge from the Navy, he returned to West Virginia with his wife, Mary Elizabeth Payne Moore. The two were married, during a scheduled leave, on Thanksgiving Day, 1943, in Huntington, WV, with both sets of parents in attendance.
He graduated from West Virginia University with a BS in Geology and then earned an MS in Geology from the University of Tennessee, where he taught as Instructor for a year. Mr. Moore then began his long and distinguished career in the oil and gas industry, beginning with Sinclair Oil. He served as a petroleum geologist at Midcontinent Petroleum in Tulsa, Sunray Oil Co., Apache Corp., Helmerich & Payne, and Cotton Petroleum, before helping to form Cimarron Petroleum, where he stayed until his retirement in 1984. He was active in the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Tulsa Geological Society, where he served as Secretary in 1960-1961 and Vice President in 1962-1963.
Mr. Moore was proud to have been a longtime member of the Eastside Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon and Elder. He was also an avid tennis player, continuing to play until the age of 87.
Mr. Moore was married to Mary Elizabeth Moore for 53 years, and she was the mother of his children. After her death, in 1997, he married Thelma Bagwell, and they remained married until her death 15 years later. Mr. Moore loved his family deeply, and stayed in close touch with his four children, eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren, all of whom survive him, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Moore's children are Jeff, married to Terri, Fort Worth, TX; Rick married to Rose Auslander, Hyannis, MA; daughter, Melinda Stanfield, married to Ed, Plano, TX; and Al Moore, Tulsa. Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister.
For those who wish to so, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jim's honor to the charity of your choice.
There will be a private family graveside service. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
