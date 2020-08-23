James Brooks Thompson born April 11, 1934 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, died August 21, 2020 at the age of 86. He graduated from Sapulpa High School and worked for Spartan Aeronautics/T.K. International/Nordam/Pratt and Whitney until his retirement after 47 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and James Thompson; and son, James Daniel Thompson.

Those left to cherish his memory include wife of 55 years, Sonia (Sonny); daughter, Linda Wright; son, Brett Thompson; granddaughters, Melissa Gregory, Stephanie Wright, Amanda Munson (Curtis), Courtney Blacksten (Brandon), and Hailey Thompson; grandson, Chief Petty Officer Nathan Thompson; great-granddaughters, Emma Gregory, Elsie Blacksten, and Em Munson; sister, Eleanor Lake (Charles); nieces, Susan Light (John), and Carol Weaver (Jeff).

Memorial service pending.

