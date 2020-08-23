James Brooks Thompson born April 11, 1934 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, died August 21, 2020 at the age of 86. He graduated from Sapulpa High School and worked for Spartan Aeronautics/T.K. International/Nordam/Pratt and Whitney until his retirement after 47 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and James Thompson; and son, James Daniel Thompson.
Those left to cherish his memory include wife of 55 years, Sonia (Sonny); daughter, Linda Wright; son, Brett Thompson; granddaughters, Melissa Gregory, Stephanie Wright, Amanda Munson (Curtis), Courtney Blacksten (Brandon), and Hailey Thompson; grandson, Chief Petty Officer Nathan Thompson; great-granddaughters, Emma Gregory, Elsie Blacksten, and Em Munson; sister, Eleanor Lake (Charles); nieces, Susan Light (John), and Carol Weaver (Jeff).
Memorial service pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.