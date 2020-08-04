James Armon Bost, 78 years young in spirit, passed away on July 30, 2020, at home. He went from the adoring arms of his family to the everlasting arms of God. He lived a vibrant life of deep faith, love for family, joy in friendships and appreciation of his many blessings. Jim will be remembered for his expansive personality, enthusiasm, sense of humor, generosity, boundless energy and the endearing nicknames he created for family and friends.
Jim was born on January 23, 1942 to Armon and Jeanine Bost in Abilene, Texas. Jim was the third of five children and was hardly the proverbial peace-making middle child. He loved to incite pandemonium, all done in good natured fun, a trait that endured his entire life. He attended Horace Mann junior high school. The school principal once called Jim's mother and father, the chairman of the Tulsa board of education at the time, and asked, "What are we going to do about Jim?" Apparently, Jim and his friends were having entirely too much fun in classes. He steadied himself, put his energy into excellence on the football, track, basketball and baseball teams and graduated from Central High School in 1960. Jim went to S.M.U. for his freshman year of college and pledged Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, then transferred to O.S.U. and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1965. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 1968. He practiced law for nine months before reporting for active duty in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He served in the military intelligence corps, earned the rank of captain and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service as well as the Air Medal. He completed his military service in the Judge Advocate General's Corps.
Based upon his outstanding work in the Army, Jim was recruited by the criminal division of the Department of Justice to accept a job as an attorney investigating the Cosa Nostra in Newark, New Jersey. He thought the job sounded more dangerous than Vietnam and decided that his best opportunity was in the family pipeline equipment business in Tulsa. In 1971 Jim joined Midwesco Industries, a holding company with five subsidiaries. Over the ensuing years, Jim restructured the company and empowered employees to respond to changing market conditions. The core subsidiaries, Midwestern Manufacturing Company and Midwestern Pipeline Products have grown, matured and reacted to the evolution of the pipeline industry. Jim had tremendous respect for the talents of and contributions made by the employees of Midwestern Manufacturing and Midwestern Pipeline Products. He cared about each employee as an individual and appreciated the vital contribution each of them made to the success of the company. Jim was Chairman of the Board of Midwesco at the time of his death. Shortly after joining the company Jim determined that the best path forward was to diversify. He added a real estate broker's license to his credentials and began the acquisition of properties for the Midwesco portfolio. He had an outstanding sense of the real estate market and accurately predicted Tulsa's growth patterns. He bought raw land in areas that have since become hubs of growth. In the next decade, Jim bought property in Broken Arrow and developed Greenway Business Park and The Park at Greenway with his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Tom Golden. He thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of his involvement in the real estate business.
A love for adventure, learning, variety and travel were hallmarks of Jim's remarkable life. While a high school exchange student in Saltillo, Mexico he learned to speak Spanish. In college he studied in Greece. He took intensive courses in French in anticipation of a pipeline job in Algeria. He worked on a gas pipeline in England. What was missing in proper grammar when he spoke Spanish or French was compensated for in flourish. He could definitely get his point across either in word or drama.
Sports were always a focus in Jim's life. He was an avid fan of tennis, skiing, scuba diving and golf. He once bet his friends that he could get his golf handicap down 10 strokes between Memorial Day and Labor Day, a very difficult endeavor. He gave his best effort and got within one stroke of his goal. He participated in the Tulsa Run for many years and then in 1983 he decided to challenge himself to a marathon. He trained for months. Unfortunately, he tore the ligaments in his ankle while playing tennis just a few months before his scheduled his New York Marathon debut. He was undaunted. He rode a stationary bike to maintain his training routine, the cast came off three weeks before the marathon and he successfully completed the race. He ran the New York Marathon again in 1986 and 1997.
Jim contributed to the Tulsa community as a volunteer his entire adult life. He was chairman of the board of the Tulsa Boys Home and chaired fundraisers for the Home several times. He served as chairman of the de Tocqueville Society for the United Way, he contributed to the establishment and operation of the WestSide Harvest Community Church and grocery store, he co-chaired The Salvation Army's benefit dinner, was president of the Tulsa Tennis Club and was on the board of Southern Hills Country Club. He was on the board of Holland Hall School and was a chairman of the Performing Arts Center Project. In that capacity he was responsible for the design and construction of the school's innovative performing arts center. The center has inspired generations of students to pursue careers in the arts. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Through all of his Jim's accomplishments, activities and responsibilities, his family always came first. Jim was married to Cherry Caudle in 1972. Jim often laughingly called Cherry his handler. He was a devoted, loving, supportive and giving husband. Fatherhood was in Jim's mind the most important and joyful experience of his life. There was never a father so thrilled to have children. Son, Jay was born in 1976 and daughter, Sara in 1979. He was involved in their care, their schools and their hobbies. He offered endless encouragement, wise counsel and ideas for flagrant misbehavior in which the three of them could participate. He planned extraordinary vacations that were active, related to their interests, educational, unforgettable and so much fun. He planned for months and took care of every detail imaginable. He had a larger than life presence, a delight in having fun with his family and despite having enormous responsibilities, Jim had a child-like enthusiasm for life with Cherry and their kids. Grandchildren were the supremely wonderful bonus. Sadie, Kailu and Ellis were cherished and adored. Bigger family trips were his greatest pleasure.
No discussion of Jim would be complete without mention of his little fur friend and beloved companion, Riley. Jim and his little black Lab could be seen together around town having coffee, at the park or on long walks.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cherry; son, Jay and daughter-in-law, Nora Rodli; daughter, Sara Bost Fisher; sisters, Cherie Reyes, Beverly Golden and Merrilee Bost; grandchildren, Sadie and Ellis Fisher and Kailu Rodli-Bost; sisters-in-law, Donna Bost and Peggy Caudle; and 8 nieces and nephews. He wss predeceased by his parents, Armon and Jeanine Bost; his brother, Bob; his in-laws (who thought of him as a son), Ben and Betty Caudle; his brothers-in-law, Tom Golden and Richard Caudle; and his niece, Julie Golden.
A private family interment has taken place, a celebration of a life beautifully lived will be planned in the future. Contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston, Tulsa 74119: The Salvation Army, 924 S. Hudson Ave. Tulsa 74112; or the Jim and Cherry Bost Arboretum at the Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr., Tulsa 74127. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at
