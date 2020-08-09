The world has lost an all time great one. Mr. J.C. Joyce passed away on July 11, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Born January 23, 1940, J.C. entered this world in Huntington, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Dorothy Joyce. He attended, played football, and graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1958. J.C. then received his Bachelor of Science from Oklahoma State University where he became a Sigma Nu and married the love of his life, Darleen (Wells) Joyce.
J.C.'s long, storied career in law began by attending the University of Tulsa College of Law. In 1965, he was editor-in-chief of the Tulsa Law Journal and was chosen as the top law student by the Oklahoma Bar Association and Tulsa County Bar Association. In 1966 he entered the practice of law with LeRoy Blackstock, quickly becoming a partner. J.C. practiced law for many years with his best friend, Dwayne Pollard, and many other prominent Tulsa attorneys and judges worked with or for him at Blackstock, Joyce, Pollard & Montgomery. During his last two decades of practice, J.C. proudly had his three children and his son-in-law all practicing law with him.
J.C. was a tenacious attorney. His fifty-four (54) years of legal practice covered many areas, but much of his concentration was spent defending the constitutional religious rights and freedoms of churches and clergy throughout the United States. He was AV rated and admitted to practice law in the Supreme Court of the State of Oklahoma (1966); United States Supreme Court (1971); U.S. Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Court (1989); U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit (1997); U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit (1988); U.S. Court of Appeals, Tenth Circuit (1970); U.S. Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit (1994); U.S. Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit (1999); U.S. District Court, Northern District of Oklahoma (1967); U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas (1984); U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas (1997); U.S. Tax Court (1988); and U.S. Court of Federal Claims (1999); and he was a Fellow of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.
J.C. always had a zeal for living life to its fullest and he loved to always stay busy. He was an avid golfer, which began while caddying at Tulsa Country Club in an effort to pay his way through school. Later, he golfed as a 47-year member and past president of Cedar Ridge Country Club. J.C. loved to fish and hunt, traveling to places including King Ranch, Labrador, Alaska, New Zealand, and Mexico, with his favorite spot being Pine Island Lodge on the Winnipeg River in Canada chasing smallmouth bass and savory walleye. J.C. loved watching any sport the Oklahoma State Cowboys were playing and never missed any of his children's games as they grew up. Most of all, J.C. loved spending time with his family and he took them on family trips all over the place, including the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, and throughout the U.S., including teaching all of his kids and their friends how to ski and fish in Colorado.
If you were lucky enough to have known him, you knew these things to be true: J.C. Joyce was an amazingly smart, honest, sincere, ethical, and generous man; he was a one-of-a-kind, and the world will sorely miss him.
He was preceded in death by: son, Jared Joyce; brother T.B. Joyce; sister, J'Ann Cass and sister, Dorothy (Candy) Ranz. Those left to cherish his memory include: the center of his world, wife of 60 years, Darleen; sisters, Dana Holston of Colorado and Linda Joyce of Tulsa; son ,John Joyce and daughter-in-law, Isla; daughter Catherine Graddy and son-in-law, Mark Graddy; son, Kevin Joyce and daughter-in-law, Kylee; five grandchildren, Andrea (Wes) Reid, John (Macy) Joyce, Ashlyn Graddy, Owen Joyce, and Hadley Joyce; and two great-grandchildren, Georgia Joyce and James Reid.
Private services were held on Friday, July 17, at Newhaven Church. The family would like to thank all the love and support they have received over these last few weeks.
The sun sets at night, and the stars shun the day, but their glory remains when the light fades away.
