Graveside service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Memorial Park Cemetery for longtime Tulsa resident, Hilda Grimes McMillan. Pastor Larry Merideth will officiate. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Don Smith Funeral Home.
Hilda Grimes McMillan was born September 29, 1917 in Chaffee, Missouri, daughter of the late Roy and Mary Estelle Glisson. Hilda and her first husband, Glenn Grimes had made their home in Tulsa since 1941. Until her retirement, Hilda was employed with the City of Tulsa Water Department.
In addition to her parents, Hilda was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn Grimes and her second husband, Edson McMillan; her son, Larry Don Grimes and three sisters. Hilda departed this life on August 15, 2020 at the age of 102 years.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jim Appleby; step-daughter, Linda Sue Stoll; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 403 S. Cincinnati Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103 or Day Spring Villa, PO Box 1588, Sand Springs, OK 74063.
