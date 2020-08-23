Helen Marie (Hembree) Rippetoe was born on December 19, 1925, to Frank and Pearl Hembree in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She lived a long and fruitful life and passed away at the age of 94 on August 14, 2020.
As a young teenager she was smitten with a slightly older teenager who lived only about a half block from her. The feeling was mutual, and on June 16, 1942, at the tender age of 16 Helen married her lifelong soulmate, Melvin, who was just a year older. When you marry at such a young age, you have a much greater chance for a long marriage, and Helen and Melvin's love story lasted for 78 years.
Helen and Melvin had three daughters, Carol, Melody, and Joy. Helen was a stay-at-home mom during all the years that the girls were growing up, and served as homeroom mother for each one at various times, and also a Brownie leader. She enrolled all three girls in tap and ballet classes at a young age, and put her amazing talent as a seamstress to work creating and sewing recital costumes for many years. She also made all their clothes, and they were the best dressed girls at school.
Her creativity did not stop there. She was an accomplished artist, and won several ribbons at the Tulsa State Fair for her paintings. She also enjoyed making jewelry, especially with beautiful turquoise pieces, which she proudly shared with lucky friends and family. She put her seamstress abilities to work again making adorable stuffed teddy bears, which she sold at craft shows, and of course, gave away. When her daughter Carol started working with patients at Cancer Treatment Center of Tulsa, Helen crocheted beautiful caps for the patients there, and they were always the favorites.
Helen liked to be active and enjoyed tennis, teaching water aerobics, line dancing, and going to the fitness center. She was never one to sit idle.
Helen and Melvin were the owners of Rippetoe Antiques and enjoyed many years running their store in Chouteau and traveling around the country doing antique shows. She became a respected expert in antique glassware, such as Rosepoint Crystal. Helen and Melvin made many wonderful friends during those years and were fortunate to make a living traveling the country while socializing with friends. She always said those were the best times.
Helen was preceded in death by her grandson, Eric Dingman; great-granddaughter, Jennifer Crawford; brother, Gene Hembree; sister, Janis (Tommie) Weaver; daughter, Melody Parrish; and daughter, Carol Fisher. The loss of two of her daughters was the greatest tragedy of her life. She is survived by her husband, Melvin; daughter, Joy (Mike) Longmire; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren with one on the way. While Helen left quite a legacy on this earth, she also left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233
