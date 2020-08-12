Greta Kay (Jones) Faith Greta Kay (Jones) Faith, 89, passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2020.
Greta was born August 15, 1930 in Clovis, New Mexico and she grew up on a small farm near Winchester, Oklahoma. She told fascinating stories of growing up in the Dust Bowl of Oklahoma. She rode a bus for an hour each way to attend Capron High School where she was proud to have graduated at 16 years old. She had an early love of learning and reading which she passed on to her whole family.
She then attended Northwestern State College in Alva, Oklahoma, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduation she moved to Wichita, Kansas, where she worked full time while earning a Master's degree at Wichita University. Greta enjoyed traveling and she traveled extensively with her mother and friends to Mexico, Cuba and Europe.
She worked part time at Dale Carnegie where she met her husband of 60 years, Robert V. (Bob) Faith, who preceded her in death last July. They were married in El Dorado, Kansas, on June 27, 1959. Greta and Bob and their three children lived in El Dorado, Kansas, until Bob's job at Cities Service moved them to Tulsa, Oklahoma. They have lived in the same house since moving to Tulsa in the summer of 1965.
Greta and Bob raised their three children but she always found time for volunteering at Gilcrease Museum, Philbrook Museum of Art and the Tulsa County Historical Society. Greta loved to read and always had a stack of library books that she would be working her way through. She loved to sew, quilt and craft.
The family took vacations in their green station wagon as the kids were growing up to 45 of the 50 states and Canada. After retirement Bob and Greta continued traveling taking RV trips across the country including a road trip to Alaska as well as trips to Europe and Australia. She also traveled extensively with her children and grandchildren. She always loved hearing about the travels and activities of her family.
She was much loved by and an active presence in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her family: children, Nancy (Matt) Doutey, Vicki Faith and Bob (Muffie) Faith; her seven grandchildren, Amanda Doutey Colby, Patricia Doutey Guinn (Sean), Eric (Ashley) Doutey, Maria Doutey, Bobby Faith, Stuart Faith and Beau Faith; 4 nieces and nephews, Janet Guthrie, Jim Faith, Jimmy Oslin and Jason Oslin; and 7 great grandchildren, Benedict, Rosemary, Gabriel, and Eleanor Colby, Logan and Wyatt Guinn, and Oliver Doutey; and her brother-in-law, James A. (Bus) Faith. Greta was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her brother, Royce Jones; sister-in-law, Maxine Oslin; and her grandson-in-law, Kraston Colby.
The family is having a Celebration of Life in Tulsa at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 4-6 PM, Thursday, August 13. Greta will be laid to rest alongside Bob in a graveside service Friday at Olive Branch Cemetery, Vernon County, Missouri. M
emorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Green Country, 1120 S. Boston #200, Tulsa, OK 74119. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233.
