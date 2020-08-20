Glenda Kay (Gates) Kelly Glenda Kay (Gates) Kelly was born August 8, 1938 in Galveston, TX. She passed peacefully August 17, 2020. She attended Wichita State for college where she met the love of her life, Mike. Glenda and Mike married June 18, 1958 and celebrated their 60th Anniversary together. She was a proud housewife and stay-at-home mom to her five children for many years. In her younger days, Glenda spent time china painting, making dolls, needlepointing and crocheting. She was also an avid reader and book collector, ranging from English history to her Book of Tassels. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time with family, watching HGTV and the Discovery Channel where she learned an unusual amount of obscure information pertaining to animals and nature. Glenda's passion and drive for life came from Mike; after he passed, her life wasn't the same. Our family is at peace knowing she is back in his arms to live for eternity in the Kingdom of God. Her love and constant unending support of her entire family will be incredibly missed. Her stories and legacy will live on in her family forever. May she rest in peace in the arms of her soul-mate and Our Lord. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Amelia (Torres) Gates; sister, Frieda; brother, Danny; husband, Mike; son, Tim and grandson, Michael III. She is survived by sons, A. Michael Jr. and Brian; daughters, Tammy Quinn (Bill) and Christy Cozad (Brian); sister, Dianne; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The Rosary will be held 7pm, Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Funeral Mass is 11am, Friday, August 21, 2020, at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, 4001 E. 101st St., Tulsa, OK 74137. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.