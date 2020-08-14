Surrounded by her family, Germayne "Gerry" Crane, age 88, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Tulsa, OK. She was born December 31, 1931 in New Ulm, Minnesota, to Erwin and Alvarez Backer. Gerry attended New Ulm High School and was crowned Miss New Ulm in 1949. She married Dave Crane in 1951 and they celebrated their 62nd anniversary before he passed away in 2013. Dave's career at Williams led them to relocate 12 times before settling in Tulsa in 1970. Gerry loved cooking, family activities, church, her book club and bridge group, and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors are her five children including Daniel (Gretchen) of Cane Hill, AR; David, Jr. of Grand Prairie, TX; Dreu (Yudy) of Tulsa; Deidra Kirtley (Scott) of Tulsa; Diana Warren (Jim) of Tulsa; and 25 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gerry was predeceased by her parents; husband and sister, Mary Kay Hnastchenko.
The Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 15, at 2:00pm at Christ the King Church, with COVID precautions or it can be viewed virtually at https://youtu.be/xdf2GoEUz3E. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to Church of the Resurrection.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
