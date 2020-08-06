George R. Pearn, 67, of Broken Arrow passed away July 31, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1953 in Rawlins, Wyoming, to George and Lois Pearn. George attended Saint Mary's School, Bishop Kelley High School, and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in business. He enjoyed golf, running, biking, hiking and had a love of travel. He was preceded in death by his parents; and aunt and uncle, Norene and Al Kern. George is survived by Laurie Pearn, his wife of 34 years; his daughters, Katie Pearn, Jessica Davis and Kristi King and her husband, Ashley King; and grandchildren, Davis King, Jeffery King, and William King. A private graveside service will be held for the family with interment at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Oklahoma. www.floralhaven.com

