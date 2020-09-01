George Newman of Tulsa and Wimberley, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1921, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late George and Eleanora Newman. George served in the Army during WWII, stationed as a P-47 pilot mechanic in Iceland. Following three tours, he went to Denver University receiving a BA and MA in Psychology. He met in Denver and married schoolteacher, Marilyn Allen on, June 9, 1962, and raised their son, Jay, until moving to Tulsa. He was active 25 years with the Tulsa American Red Cross, Tulsa County Voters Poll, and a long-time Boy Scouts volunteer. Prior to retiring, George's career was in kitchen cabinet distribution in Tulsa. George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn, and two sisters. He is survived by his son, Jay and his wife, Jennifer, and three grandchildren; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial Service at Moore Funeral Home, 1908 S. Memorial Dr, Tulsa, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. Or watch the video memorial recording at moorefuneral.com www.moorefuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.