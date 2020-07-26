George Keith Dixon was born May 31, 1934 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. He passed from this life at home in Tulsa, OK, on July 9, 2020 at the age of 86 years old. George graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1952. He joined the Air Force in 1956. During the Korean War, he was stationed in Rabat, Morocco. George was married on January 31, 1958, in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, to Dixy Ann Sarver. The family moved to Tulsa in 1961.
George loved life and lived his to the fullest. He was a big sports fan, loved the outdoors and loved to travel.
Music was a big part of George's life. He played the piano, organ, guitar, and ukulele. He worked for many years in the music industry, retiring in 1996 from the Yamaha Corporation of America. He was a member of the Rosewood Wesleyan Methodist Church.
In retirement he volunteered with the Tulsa Area Meals on Wheels program. He was recognized as a Silver Spoon recipient in 2010. He also rode his motorcycle in many fundraising events for children.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dixy Dixon of Tulsa; daughter, Karen Miller and husband, John of Bixby, OK; grandson, Eric Miller of Tulsa; sister-in-law, Theodora Dixon of Lawrence, KS; brother-in-law, Don Sarver of Broken Arrow, OK; nieces, April Dixon, Toni Dixon and Janet Lukehart of Lawrence, KS, Mary Mueller and husband, Jeff of Vinita, OK; nephew, Dan Sarver and wife, Keri of Broken Arrow, OK; and a multitude of extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Alva Dixon; his mother, Wanda Pauline Joyner Dixon; and his brother, Richard Grover Dixon.
Interment will be in the Joyner Family Cemetery, Stonefort, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to the following Tulsa non-profits: The Coffee Bunker (coffeebunker.org), Grace Hospice (gracehospice.com) or Meals on Wheels Tulsa (mealsonwheelstulsa.org).
