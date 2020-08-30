George C. King, Jr., 91, of Tulsa, OK, passed away on Thursday, the 20th of August, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's. He was born on 14 November, 1928 to George King, Sr. and Minnie T. (Shay) King of Tulsa, OK. George attended the Peacock Military Academy college-preparatory school in San Antonio, TX and the Cascia Hall Preparatory School in Tulsa, OK. Mr. King graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1946. He went on to attend the University of New Mexico and Tulsa University before studying at The Sorbonne in Paris, France. After his art studies, he traveled the world extensively via multiple trans-oceanic crossings, the Concorde, and ocean liner trips. He visited five continents during his lifetime. George was also an avid bridge player for over forty years and excelled at duplicate bridge and accumulated master points during his time with the Bridge Studio of Tulsa. Mr. King enjoyed viewing old movies, reading, fine arts, fine dining, and time with his extended family. Good natured, energetic, humorous, and generous to a fault; he will be missed by many. Due to Covid-19, no funeral services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of George C. King, Jr., to the Osage Nation Foundation. www.garykelleyfunerals.com
