Gene Kiesling On August 12, 2020, after being apart for 10 years, Gene Kiesling joined his beloved wife, Helen, in God's Kingdom. Born on October 12,1943 to Elton and Mary Kiesling in San Angelo, Texas, Gene led life to the fullest. A graduate of Central High School and then Angelo State University he embarked on a remarkable career in the Petroleum Industry with both Gulf Oil and CITGO Petroleum that saw him, along with his wife, Helen, whom he married in September of 1971, live in Texas, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Illinois. They relished the opportunities Gene's role as a Region Sales Manager, first for the Southwest and later for the Midwest, at CITGO Petroleum presented for them to cultivate deep, meaningful, lifelong friendships and travel the world. Trips to Canada, Ireland, Austria, France and in particular Africa stand out as highlights. Gene truly loved his fellow employees and his Marketers and considered them all family. In 1974 Gene and Helen became parents to their only child, a son, Christopher. Gene relished his role as father, mentor, coach and friend to his son and later took particular joy in watching his grandsons, Andrew and Noah grow and flourish. Gene is survived by his son, Christopher; daughter-in-law, Kristen; grandsons, Andrew and Noah - all of Katy, TX; his sister, Edith and brother-in-law, Ron Norris of Gig Harbor, WA; nephew, Rob Fenstermacher of Highlands Ranch, CO; niece Mary Ann Rambo of Beaverton, OR; and Aunt Arlene Ratliff of League City, TX. A service in memory of Gene will be held at 2PM, August 18th, at Fitzgerald's Southwood Colonial Chapel in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Gene's name to Feeding America to help assist those who are struggling in these troubled times. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
