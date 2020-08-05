Gene Livengood, 92 of Tulsa passed from this life on August 1, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born August 3, 1927 in Delavan, Illinois, to Arlyn (Hoot) and Mary Livengood. He married Dorothy Pendergrass on November 17, 1946 and they shared over 60 years together before her passing in 2007.
Gene is survived by his two children, Tunney Livengood and wife, Judy and Nancy Livengood-Miller and husband, Charlie; three grandchildren, Jennifer Aranda and husband, Joaquin, Sean Livengood and wife, Karri and Alan McPeters; three great-grandchildren, Matty and Emma Aranda and Mia Livengood. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brothers, Bob and Jim Livengood; his grandson, Andy McPeters; and his best friend, Carl Johnson. Graveside service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.floralhaven.com
