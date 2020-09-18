Gene Frusher, Oklahoma police dive team pioneer, dies at 94

GORE — Gene Frusher, a pioneering law enforcement officer who introduced scuba diving to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, then went on to train police and fire dive squads statewide while becoming a vocal promoter for water safety, died Sunday at his home in Gore. He was 94.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Green Country Funeral Home in Tahlequah. The service will also be viewable by livestream on the funeral home website, tahlequahfuneral.com.
A World War II veteran who discovered diving in the Navy, Frusher brought scuba to the OHP in the 1950s and made it permanent as part of the patrol’s new Department of Special Services.
Frusher was commander of the special unit, which he helped form in 1959, for 10 years, and later also headed safety education for OHP, promoting traffic and water safety statewide.
Special Services’ purview ranged widely, from manhunts, bank robberies and missing persons to crowd control and illegal liquor raids. But its specialty was water rescue and recovery.
Over his 10 years leading the unit, Frusher plunged countless times into the chilly depths of the state’s lakes, ponds and rivers, searching for accident and murder victims. He recovered 147 bodies in that time.
Following OHP’s lead under Frusher, police and fire departments across the state began starting their own dive teams, with Frusher training many of the divers.
He retired from OHP in 1969 and became head of campus security and an adjunct instructor for Northeastern State University.
However, diving remained his driving passion. Frusher opened a dive shop at Lake Tenkiller, led groups of divers on trips around the world and continued instructing.
Over the years, he taught an estimated 10,000 divers, both first responders and recreational, his wife, Susan Frusher, said.
“That’s really what he was proudest of — the many generations of law enforcement personnel and scuba divers he trained,” she said.
“When he was inducted into the (Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame) it was former students that nominated him. That made him so happy.”
He was still instructing up until a stroke a few years ago, she said.
Frusher had also retired from his shop, Gene’s Aqua Pro. But it’s still in business and paid tribute to its late founder on Facebook:
“Gene was a legend on land and a pioneer underwater. Few people lead lives so full of adventure. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Frusher family. Divers, please raise a glass of Morgan’s to celebrate the life of Captain Gene Frusher.”
Frusher was a native of Muskogee. He began his law enforcement career with the Muskogee Police Department in 1946. He joined OHP two years later.
He was a graduate of the FBI’s National Academy.
The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame, which inducted him in 2012, also paid tribute on Facebook, describing him as “a true Oklahoma law enforcement legend and pioneer” and “a role model, mentor and friend to countless peace officers.”
Frusher was preceded in death by his first wife, Jewell Dean; a daughter, Gale Drain; and a granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Susan; one daughter, Theresa Mennecke; three sons, Dale, Cody and Austin; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirlee Anderson.
