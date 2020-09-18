Gene Frusher, Oklahoma police dive team pioneer, dies at 94

GORE — Gene Frusher, a pioneering law enforcement officer who introduced scuba diving to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, then went on to train police and fire dive squads statewide while becoming a vocal promoter for water safety, died Sunday at his home in Gore. He was 94.

A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Green Country Funeral Home in Tahlequah. The service will also be viewable by livestream on the funeral home website, tahlequahfuneral.com.

A World War II veteran who discovered diving in the Navy, Frusher brought scuba to the OHP in the 1950s and made it permanent as part of the patrol’s new Department of Special Services.

Frusher was commander of the special unit, which he helped form in 1959, for 10 years, and later also headed safety education for OHP, promoting traffic and water safety statewide.

Special Services’ purview ranged widely, from manhunts, bank robberies and missing persons to crowd control and illegal liquor raids. But its specialty was water rescue and recovery.

Over his 10 years leading the unit, Frusher plunged countless times into the chilly depths of the state’s lakes, ponds and rivers, searching for accident and murder victims. He recovered 147 bodies in that time.

Following OHP’s lead under Frusher, police and fire departments across the state began starting their own dive teams, with Frusher training many of the divers.

He retired from OHP in 1969 and became head of campus security and an adjunct instructor for Northeastern State University.