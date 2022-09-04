Gene Curtis, longtime Tulsa World editor, dies at 93

Gene Curtis, a former Tulsa World news and managing editor and member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, died Aug. 31.

He was 93.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, his family said.

The son of a small-town newspaperman, he started with the World in 1948, beginning a career in journalism that would span over half a century.

He originally retired in 1994 but returned a few years later to contribute a series of columns.

Curtis’ tenure as news editor, 1963 to 1981, was his longest at the World and coincided with a number of history-making news events, from the Kennedy assassination and Apollo moon landings to Vietnam and Watergate.

Over those 18 years, Curtis’ duties included “putting the paper to bed,” meaning his were the last eyes to approve stories that appeared in print the next day. He was well-known in the newsroom for catching mistakes, especially in city and state geography and with governmental and social agencies.

He was promoted to managing editor in 1981, making him second in command in the newsroom.

Debbie Jackson, a retired World editor and reporter, joined the staff in 1979 after interviewing with Curtis and had considered him a good friend ever since.

“He was an incredible mentor to me and so many others,” she said. “Gene was an old-school newspaper guy, and he was really a stickler for learning the basics — knowing style, getting names and facts right.”

But the most important thing to know about Curtis, Jackson said, is where his heart was.

“He loved the news business, and he loved the Tulsa World,” she said.

Susan Ellerbach, a retired World executive editor who was hired by Curtis and then-Executive Editor Bob Haring, has similar memories.

“Gene was a stickler about the English language and never hesitated to keep us learning,” she said.

But most of all, “he was a kind man who never waivered in his loyalty to the Tulsa World.”

Curtis was a student at the University of Tulsa when he started with the World as a reporter.

After tackling police, weather, obituaries and weekend courthouse news, he eventually was named the paper’s full-time courthouse reporter.

Covering the beat from 1956 to 1961, Curtis witnessed the convictions of many a bootlegger before Oklahoma ended prohibition in 1959, while also covering his share of murders. The most bizarre was the case of Nanny Doss, a grandmotherly woman who was convicted of murdering one husband, then confessed to having poisoned several others.

Among Curtis’ other memorable assignments was covering a polio outbreak, during which he wrote features on the victims and tallied up each day’s new cases. Reflecting on the experience years later, Curtis said he would never forget the eerie sound of the iron lungs, which filled the hallways of the city’s hospitals.

Following his initial retirement, Curtis returned to the World and to writing in the 2000s.

His columns included “History in Headlines” about the big events reported during the newspaper’s first 100 years, and “Only in Oklahoma” during the year leading up to the state’s centennial in 2007. Both of the popular columns were turned into books.

Born in Frederick, Curtis spent much of his youth in Stigler, where his father, Roy, bought the Stigler News-Sentinel in the late 1930s.

It was one news event in particular — on Dec. 7, 1941 — that sold Curtis on a career in the field, he recalled. When news of the Pearl Harbor attack broke that Sunday, Curtis helped his father put out a special afternoon edition, which they then delivered to every house in town.

Afterward, the only real break Curtis would ever take from news were his two years of Army service in the early 1950s.

Over his career, Curtis was a leader in his industry, serving twice as state president of The Associated Press Managing Editors Association and as president of United Press International Editors of Oklahoma.

Among his professional honors, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 1996.

Curtis was one of the first at the World to embrace the computer age. He became the newsroom’s unofficial computer expert and, shortly before he retired, he helped design and install the newspaper’s second-generation computer network.

Away from the paper, Curtis was a longtime active member of the Lions Club and served as the club’s state council chairman, the top state position.

Curtis was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Curtis, and brother, James Curtis.

Survivors include his children, Bruce Curtis, Jennifer Tapper and Carl Curtis; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may go to the Lions Club, American Diabetes Association or Send Relief.