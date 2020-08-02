Genie Tumilty, 88, died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born in Dallas, Texas, on May 17, 1932, the first of 3 daughters to Mary Ann and Emmett Hall. She graduated from Oklahoma City University in 1952 with a degree in Elementary Education. Genie and her husband, Jack were married June 6, 1952, and made their home in Tulsa for all of their 57 years of marriage.
Genie's family and friends brought her years of joy, laughter and love. She and Jack were lifetime members of Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, where she spent years singing in the choir, and was active in her Koinonia group and women's circle. She volunteered with the Tulsa Cerebral Palsy Association, and loved performing in its Red Glove Review. She was active in PTA groups, Tulsa Chapter of Delta Zeta Sorority, and bridge club. Genie loved playing and coaching softball, cheering on the Cubs, fishing, cooking, playing the piano, singing, and being with all of her family.
Genie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tumilty; her parents, Emmett and Mary Ann Hall; and her sisters, Caryolynn Cobbs and Lila Smith.
Genie is survived by her 5 children, Becky and Chris Lesher, Bob and Debbie Tumilty, Nancy and David Roberson, Julie and Kevin Dukes, Christy and Natalie King; 14 grandchildren, Aubrey, Kamaryn, Barrett, Amanda, Emily, Douglas, Braden, Hailey, Jessica, Jacqueline, Jacob, Kamdyn, Landon, Holden; 15 great grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins.
Genie was a beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who leaves behind a legacy of love, and will be greatly missed!
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., August 9, at Kirk of the Hills in Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.