Gary R. Pruitt Raymond Garrett "Gary" Pruitt passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Gary was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on August 10, 1962 to Gail June Roach and Raymond E. Pruitt, Jr. Gary graduated from Charles C. Mason High School in 1979. After high school, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Army serving his country until 1991 when he retired with the rank of sergeant. After returning to Tulsa, Gary went to work at his mother's family business, Southside Auction Company. Gary eventually assumed the position of president upon the death of his uncle (and auctioneer), Bud Roach. In 1994, he married Kimberly Bentley. Gary will always be remembered as a smart, generous, hardworking, and fun-loving man who was dedicated to his family and loyal to all those he considered his friends. Gary was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Gail June Glossop; his maternal grandparents, Paul J. and Hazel Roach; his paternal grandparents, Raymond E. and Wilma Pruitt; and his uncle, Paul J. (Bud) Roach, Jr. Gary is survived by his wife, Kim Pruitt; sons, Grant Bentley and Ryan; Kenzlee Bentley (granddaughter); father, Raymond E. Pruitt, Jr. (Diana); Ray Glossop (stepfather); brother, Daniel Glossop (Claire); sister, Louanne Shelton (Dave); sister, Jennifer White (James); nephew, Jesse White; and his aunt, Cathey Roach. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Fort Gibson National Cemetery on Thursday, August 27th, at 11:00am. www.Butler-Stumpff.com
