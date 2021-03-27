Fred Willis, Freddie's Hamburgers founder, dies at 61

Fred Willis, a longtime Tulsa restaurateur whose burgers were the basis of Freddie’s Hamburgers in Tulsa, as well as a staple for decades of Tulsa State Fair concessions, died Thursday.
He was 61.
A service is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed at moorefuneral.com.
Willis died unexpectedly from heart-related complications while undergoing routine hip surgery, his family said.
A lifelong Tulsan, Willis got his start in the hamburger business at age 19.
His father, James Willis, once operated Jim's Hamburgers at Pine Street and Boston Avenue, and after he retired, helped Willis go into business for himself.
"He helped me borrow $5,000 from the bank when I was right out of high school to buy the Trenton Market Café (38 N. Trenton Ave.) and equipment,” Fred Willis told the Tulsa World once. “I paid it back in seven months.”
From there, Willis would go on to operate hamburger eateries across the Tulsa area.
Currently carrying on the tradition are Freddie’s Hamburgers locations at 802 S. Lewis Ave. and 9130 E. 11th St. A third Freddie’s opened recently at Admiral Place and Garnett Road in a former Hatfield’s Hamburgers location.
Willis’ burgers always came made to order. But he did advise customers of one thing: “It's not a Freddie’s burger, unless ordered with the onions fried in.”
Willis was also a fixture for nearly 50 years at the Tulsa State Fair, where along with other family members he operated various food sites.
In addition to hamburgers, he had other specialties, including roasted corn, giant cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats.
Willis traveled to fairs and motorcycle rallies far and wide, and was a regular at the Bixby Green Corn Festival, where his sweet roasted corn was popular.
Willis had honed his corn-roasting skills over many years, employing a 600-degree roaster, huge barbecue pit and backyard water hose.
Regardless of what he was serving — corn, cinnamon rolls or his popular burgers — the appeal of cooking was simple for Willis.
“It was always about the people,” his daughter, Lauren Fletter said, adding that no one could “turn a stranger into a friend” like her father.
"He had a memory bank for names like no other,” she said. “Not only that, but he knew what kind of burger you wanted and what you wanted on it.”
Fletter said she and her siblings would work hard to honor their late father in their own lives.
“We just need to keep doing the things he taught us to do: God first, give selflessly, and love people,” she said.
Along with his three children, Jimmy Willis, Mary Willis and Lauren Fletter, Willis’ survivors include his mother, Mary Lou Willis; a sister, Terry Synar; a brother, Aubrey Willis; seven grandchildren; and his fiancé, Johnie Jones.
A GoFundMe page as been set up to help Willis' family with the unforeseen medical and funeral expenses: gofund.me/93b5a696
