Fred Willis, Freddie's Hamburgers founder, dies at 61

Willis’ burgers always came made to order. But he did advise customers of one thing: “It's not a Freddie’s burger, unless ordered with the onions fried in.”

Willis was also a fixture for nearly 50 years at the Tulsa State Fair, where along with other family members he operated various food sites.

In addition to hamburgers, he had other specialties, including roasted corn, giant cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats.

Willis traveled to fairs and motorcycle rallies far and wide, and was a regular at the Bixby Green Corn Festival, where his sweet roasted corn was popular.

Willis had honed his corn-roasting skills over many years, employing a 600-degree roaster, huge barbecue pit and backyard water hose.

Regardless of what he was serving — corn, cinnamon rolls or his popular burgers — the appeal of cooking was simple for Willis.

“It was always about the people,” his daughter, Lauren Fletter said, adding that no one could “turn a stranger into a friend” like her father.

"He had a memory bank for names like no other,” she said. “Not only that, but he knew what kind of burger you wanted and what you wanted on it.”