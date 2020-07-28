Fred Paul Davis "Coach Davis", a longtime wrestling coach passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was 86.
Fred was a three-time All-American at Oklahoma A&M from 1954-56. In addition, he captured the Individual NCAA Wrestling Championship in 1955, second place in 1956, and fourth place in 1954.
After he closed out his successful collegiate career, he started teaching which was a real passion and love of Fred's and at a young age he helped open McLain High School in Tulsa and started the wrestling program.
In 1964, Fred left his home state of Oklahoma to assume the head coaching position at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He spent 20 years at the helm of the Cougar wrestling program where he coached 18 All-Americans and 59 Western Athletic Conference champions. BYU claimed the conference championship in 15 of his 20 seasons, and it finished runner-up four times.
BYU had its best finish in program history in 1973 when Fred guided the Cougars to fourth place at the NCAA Championships. He was honored as the NCAA Coach of the Year for his efforts. That same year he served as president of the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
BYU finished sixth in 1978, its only other top-10 finish in school history. Fred resigned from the helm of the BYU program in 1984 so that he could return to Tulsa and spend time with his aging mother.
He returned to teaching and took over the wrestling program at Bishop Kelley High School in 1984. Fred coached five state champions during his tenure at Bishop Kelley and led the Red Comets to a state runner-up finish in 1986. Fred retired from coaching and teaching in 1999.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eva, Greta and Libby; and stepdaughter, Desiree. Fred is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deon; children, Tannaca Wright, DaNette Aziere and Fred P. Davis III; stepchildren, Sandy, Bobbi, Jenny and Mandy; sister, Sue Berg; grandchildren, Fred, Cole, ReAnnon, Kelly, Corby, Casey, Shane, Zack, Dovey, Daphne, Daniel, Dunkin, Emily, Lindsay, Isaac and Samuel.
Fred will be remembered for his kind and patient ways, his contagious laugh, funny expressions and stories, his tenacity, for being the person who looked out for others first, fairness, love for Westerns, big heart, strong voice, work ethic, love for his family and friends, class, incredible tan, sweet tooth, long bike rides and drives, gratitude for big and small things, perfect lawn, ability to see potential in people who didn't see it in themselves - and for positively impacting so many lives.
Due to COVID-19 there will be an intimate family and friends celebration of life. We understand that Fred impacted several lives and we would love for you to share pictures and stories to remember this incredible person. You can do so by visiting his website. https://www.forevermissed.com/fred-paul-davis/about
