Former U.S. District Judge Thomas R. Brett dies at 89

Brett was one of a celebrated trio of judges, along with the late H. Dale Cook and James O. Ellison, who put their stamp on the Northern District court in that era.

The three stalwarts served alongside each other for years and at one time were juggling some 600 cases each.

Paul J. Cleary, one of the Northern District’s magistrate judges, was a law clerk under Brett and first knew him as a mentor.

From there, “he became a dear friend and, finally, a colleague,” said Cleary, adding that it was “a highlight of my life” when Brett administered the oath at his swearing-in as a federal judge in 2002.

Possessed of “one of the finest legal minds in the land,” Brett as a judge was “unflappable (and) ready for whatever presented itself,” Cleary said.

Moreover, “justice delayed is justice denied" was always his guiding maxim.

“No motion or other decision languished," Cleary said. "People needed decisions, and he made the best legal determination he could, and he did it in a timely fashion.”

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell was also a former law clerk of Brett’s.