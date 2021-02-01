Former Tulsa Police Chief Harry Stege remembered for innovation, humor and hard work: 'He didn’t just stumble up the ladder'

If there’s one thing former Tulsa police chief Harry Stege rarely said to the officers who approached him with ideas, it was “no.”

“They’d often get a, ‘I don’t know. Let me go find out,’” his eldest son, Gerard Stege, remembered.

Harry William Stege, who served as chief from 1978 to 1983, died Saturday. He was 86.

Family members and colleagues are remembering the third-generation law enforcement officer as a chief who was open to innovation and often steeped in research of the same kind.

Stege took over the department when it was ripe for growth, they said, and he sought to get the right people in the right positions to move the department forward at the time, making sure to provide his subordinates all the support they needed.

Many facets considered essential to larger departments today were brought to fruition under Stege’s administration at the Tulsa Police Department, including a digital records management system, an aviation unit and psychological services for officers.