Former Tulsa Police Chief Harry Stege remembered for innovation, humor and hard work: 'He didn’t just stumble up the ladder'

If there’s one thing former Tulsa police chief Harry Stege rarely said to the officers who approached him with ideas, it was “no.”
“They’d often get a, ‘I don’t know. Let me go find out,’” his eldest son, Gerard Stege, remembered.
Harry William Stege, who served as chief from 1978 to 1983, died Saturday. He was 86.
Family members and colleagues are remembering the third-generation law enforcement officer as a chief who was open to innovation and often steeped in research of the same kind.
Stege took over the department when it was ripe for growth, they said, and he sought to get the right people in the right positions to move the department forward at the time, making sure to provide his subordinates all the support they needed.
Many facets considered essential to larger departments today were brought to fruition under Stege’s administration at the Tulsa Police Department, including a digital records management system, an aviation unit and psychological services for officers.
The father of six had always been a go-getter. As a teenager, he left Central High School before he graduated, joining the Navy and finishing his GED early. He served a stint as an engineman in Korea during the war, his son said, and when he returned to Tulsa, he worked a few odd jobs before joining the Police Department in 1955 and marrying an ER nurse.
It was several promotions before he was appointed chief under former Mayor Bob LaFortune, Gerard Stege said, and he stayed on under then-Mayor Jim Inhofe’s administration, as well. The two had piloting in common.
But the promotions didn’t come without a fight.
Internal politics ran rampant, and although Stege was typically top-of-list for promotions, he’d often get passed over and have turn to lawsuits, his son said.
“He didn’t just stumble up the ladder,” Gerard Stege said. “He had to do well and then fight.”
As chief, Harry Stege often fought for his officers, former Chief Chuck Jordan remembered.
Jordan was a founding member of the department’s Special Operations Team, which was greenlighted under Stege’s administration. Although funding at the time was tight, Stege helped the team members find some means and was supportive of their taking the time to train, Jordan said. And when it came to task forces, Stege was all in.
“He always gave me all the people I needed and all the support I needed,” Jordan said, describing four successful task force operations. “It makes a difference when you’ve got a chief that supports you that much.”
The Tulsa Police Department released a statement following Stege’s death Saturday.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Tulsa Police Chief Harry Stege. As a third generation law enforcement officer who joined the department in 1955, Stege’s love for law enforcement ran deep,” the statement says. “His dedication to the Citizens of Tulsa, the Tulsa Police Department, and the Fraternal Order of Police will be remembered long after his passing.”
Retired Deputy Chief Mark Andrus said Stege succeeded in elevating morale at the department with his positive, can-do attitude. He was passionate about ending crime and often took anything that occurred in the city on his watch personally.
“People would always say you could tell he was a real cop, and you could,” Andrus said. “He enjoyed it.
“He was always looking for the better system, the better way, and he always had a smile while doing it.”
Stege stepped down in 1983, a year after announcing his intent to seek treatment for alcoholism, and his son said he left the city to sell software for a private company, further trying to intertwine software and policing, and to teach at universities. He helped Texas A&M turn its campus security into a campus police force.
When he returned to Tulsa he dabbled in administration at the Jazz Hall of Fame and helped found an organization dedicated to solving cold cases with a former Tulsa homicide investigator.
He had Alzheimer’s in his later years, and he participated in a study for the disease as it drained his memory, his son said. While he was still aware of his condition, Stege signed papers to donate his body to a tissue network for research, pushing his societal contributions even past his death, and his work didn't end then.
“He was actually working on his 50th high school reunion when he met a fellow classmate and they reconnected,” Gerard Stege said. “She’s the one who was holding his hand when he passed away Saturday.”
Although services are not currently planned, the son said Stege's family hopes to hold a service in the future.
