Former Tulsa artist Ron Fleming dies at 84

Ron Fleming, a former Tulsa commercial artist-turned-woodturner whose highly prized sculptures can be found in museums and art collections worldwide, died Dec. 6 at his home in Boyd, Texas. He was 84.
A Tulsa memorial event for Fleming will be held at a time and date to be determined, family members said.
Hailed as a master of the age-old craft of turning wood on a lathe, Fleming, whose works sold for thousands of dollars, has pieces in the permanent collections of various museums, including the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C.
He also has a sculpture in the permanent art collection of the White House, where it once was part of a temporary exhibit celebrating American craft.
An ambassador for woodturning as an art form, Fleming helped raise its profile as a frequent speaker at seminars and lectures and a leader in wood art organizations.
But before all of that, he made a name for himself in commercial art.
Fleming owned and operated Graphic Associates in downtown Tulsa for a number of years. He won countless industry awards while building up a client list ranging from Fortune 500 companies to the Air Force and Navy. He continued to handle projects for major national clients even after switching his focus to wood.
Fleming moved out of downtown when he established Hearthstone Studios.
A former municipal incinerator tucked away in the woods along a north Tulsa creek, it was a project in itself for him.
He and his wife, Patti Fleming, also an artist, bought the abandoned facility and began renovations, taking a year to shovel out tons of accumulated ash.
Hearthstone would eventually be transformed into a home and studio for the couple and was once featured on HGTV.
As both an illustrator and woodcarver, Fleming prided himself on being largely self-taught.
His appreciation for wood, he said, came from his grandfather, who was a craftsman.
Fleming’s own approach to the craft meant never carving himself into a corner.
“I’m always moving,” he told the Tulsa World once. “There’s no challenge in doing something twice. Art is pushing yourself, taking failure and learning and pushing onward for new achievements.”
Fleming was a founding member of the American Association of Woodturners and a longtime board member of what is now the Center for Art in Wood. He was presented the AAW’s POP Merit Award in 2017 in recognition of his lifetime achievements.
Fleming was preceded in death by his wife, Patti.
Survivors include his children, Randall Fleming, Tamara Scott and Todd Fleming; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were handled by Alexander’s Midway Funeral Home in Springtown, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made in Fleming’s name to the American Association of Woodturners or The Nature Conservancy.
