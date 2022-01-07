Former Tulsa artist Ron Fleming dies at 84

Fleming moved out of downtown when he established Hearthstone Studios.

A former municipal incinerator tucked away in the woods along a north Tulsa creek, it was a project in itself for him.

He and his wife, Patti Fleming, also an artist, bought the abandoned facility and began renovations, taking a year to shovel out tons of accumulated ash.

Hearthstone would eventually be transformed into a home and studio for the couple and was once featured on HGTV.

As both an illustrator and woodcarver, Fleming prided himself on being largely self-taught.

His appreciation for wood, he said, came from his grandfather, who was a craftsman.

Fleming’s own approach to the craft meant never carving himself into a corner.

“I’m always moving,” he told the Tulsa World once. “There’s no challenge in doing something twice. Art is pushing yourself, taking failure and learning and pushing onward for new achievements.”