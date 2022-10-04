 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Oklahoma Congressman Bill Brewster dies

  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Oklahoma congressman Bill Brewster, a Democrat who represented southern Oklahoma in the U.S. House and the state House before becoming a successful lobbyist in Washington, D.C., died Monday. He was 80.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

100422-tul-nws-brewster-bill

Brewster

 ODWC

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert