Former lawmaker, Senate leader Bob Cullison dies Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Senate President Pro Tem Robert V. Cullison, 84, died Tuesday.
Born in Turley, north of Tulsa, Cullison attended Baylor University and later served in the Marine Corps Reserve.
He served in the Oklahoma House from 1973 to 1979, when he was elected to the Senate, where he served until 1995. For the last seven years of his Senate term, he served as pro tem as a Democrat representing the Skiatook area.
As leader, he played a major role in the passage of then-Gov. Henry Bellmon’s Education Reform and Tax Act, known as House Bill 1017, which increased money to education, reduced class sizes and raised taxes.
He also supported passage of the Quality Jobs Act, which has landed thousands of jobs in the state.
He was the principal author of the state’s liquor-by-the-drink law.
Cullison made a failed bid for lieutenant governor in 1994 but went on to serve on the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
“Smart, witty, tough and bipartisan, Bob Cullison was one of the finest legislative leaders in Oklahoma history,” said U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. “Most legislators are quickly forgotten. Bob will be genuinely mourned and missed.”
Former U.S. Rep. James R. Jones, D-Okla., said Cullison was one of the greatest political leaders the state ever produced.
“While a Democrat, Bob Cullison believed in getting things done for the people of Oklahoma, and that meant working across political party lines,” said Jones, a former U.S. ambassador to Mexico. “When Bob gave you his word, you could bank on it.
“Politics in Bob’s day was an honorable profession. Bob practiced it with honor and dignity. He will be missed.”
Although he was a man of few words, when he spoke, everyone listened, said former Sen. Ted Fisher, D-Sapulpa.
“He was bipartisan and kept an open door to all,” Fisher said. “He was widely respected and was extremely gifted. He had a God-given talent for leadership.”
Former House Speaker Steve Lewis, also a Democrat, remembered Cullison as one of the most effective leaders the state has ever seen.
“In the arena, he wasn’t afraid of a fight, but he was always a pleasure to work with,” Lewis said. “He did good things that made a difference.”
“Sen. Cullison helped people,” said Barry K. Moore, a longtime lobbyist. “His many friends are saddened by his passing but grateful for his loyalty and friendship.”
