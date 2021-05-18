Former lawmaker, Senate leader Bob Cullison dies Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Senate President Pro Tem Robert V. Cullison, 84, died Tuesday.

Born in Turley, north of Tulsa, Cullison attended Baylor University and later served in the Marine Corps Reserve.

He served in the Oklahoma House from 1973 to 1979, when he was elected to the Senate, where he served until 1995. For the last seven years of his Senate term, he served as pro tem as a Democrat representing the Skiatook area.

As leader, he played a major role in the passage of then-Gov. Henry Bellmon’s Education Reform and Tax Act, known as House Bill 1017, which increased money to education, reduced class sizes and raised taxes.

He also supported passage of the Quality Jobs Act, which has landed thousands of jobs in the state.

He was the principal author of the state’s liquor-by-the-drink law.

Cullison made a failed bid for lieutenant governor in 1994 but went on to serve on the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

“Smart, witty, tough and bipartisan, Bob Cullison was one of the finest legislative leaders in Oklahoma history,” said U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. “Most legislators are quickly forgotten. Bob will be genuinely mourned and missed.”